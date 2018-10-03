image
Thursday, October 4th 2018
English
Here's why Virat Kohli was missing in action from the Asia Cup

Cricket

Here's why Virat Kohli was missing in action from the Asia Cup

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 03 2018, 10.29 pm
back
Asia CupcricketsportsVirat Kohli
nextHardik Pandya’s Medusa sneakers will forever be our dream buy
ALSO READ

In Pictures: A glimpse into Rohit Sharma's off the field world!

Rohit Sharma's non-selection for India vs WI test series leaves Ganguly, Harbhajan surprised

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni ruthlessly schools Kuldeep Yadav