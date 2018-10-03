Here's why Virat Kohli was missing in action from the Asia Cup

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s absence from the recently concluded Asia Cup 2018 has been met with a lot of questions from curious minds. Coach Ravi Shastri spilled the beans on the real reason, so this time, you have it from the horse’s mouth.

A rejuvenated Kohli is kicked about the Test Series that start from Thursday and on the sidelines of a press conference, he revealed the reason. Said Kohli, “Definitely I am rejuvenated again. It was mental and physical both (fatigue), because of the intensity at which the two tours went – South Africa and England. People usually talk about workload, but they don’t understand its concept. They refer to workload as the number of games played. That’s not workload.”

He added, “When someone like Hardik broke down, people cannot understand that. From the outside you cannot understand what the person is like with his body. I definitely needed a break because my back went once in South Africa and went again in England. To give them ample rest and opportunity to train well and come back stronger.”

It’s not just the Asia Cup, Kohli has missed quite a few matches this year. He didn’t play for the final T20 against South Africa due to a neck issue. Then, he couldn’t play county cricket for Surrey owing to the same reason. In fact, a report in PTI also suggested that a wrist injury was proving to be a reason for his no-show from the West Indies series. However, now that he’s back to the game, his fans are very excited.​