Hitman Rohit Sharma turns cameraman for Manish Pandey

You think he is only our favourite right-handed hitman? Rohit Sharma is actually a multi-tasker and we have proof. In this video made public by the official social media account of Indian Cricket Team, Rohit has turned a cameraman for teammate Manish Pandey.

"Pretend as if you're getting ready. It'll be just 10 seconds. You've to do something," he is heard instructing Manish.

"I am going to do some direction. Let's see how it goes. A bit of a camera work rather, not direction actually, " he clarifies, as he shoots Manish and his acts from different angles.

That was quite well done!

The vice-captain of Indian Cricket Team recently donned the captain's hat for India vs West Indies T-20 series and even led the men in blue to a sweeping 3-0 victory. He is also the only Indian batsman to have scored four centuries in T-20. Even Virat Kohli is yet to score one.

Rohit was even looking forward to India's ongoing tournament with Australia. "Last time we played a Test series here, although we lost two games and drew one, but I thought we played few close games, especially at Brisbane. We want to make it count this time around, there is a really good feeling inside the group. The motive is to seize all the moments and win," he said.

However, India is so far lagging behind in the series by 1-0.