Darshana Devi June 04 2019, 12.27 am June 04 2019, 12.27 am

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has left us stumped with his batting records over the years. His back-to-back records have often made fans wonder if it has something to do with the bat he possesses, as much as it has to do with his abundant talent. His numerous triumphs have also given rise to the question of what exactly is different about his bats. It’s not just us but it seems like his fellow cricketers feel the same! Perhaps that's why he has given away his bats to quite a few cricketers. After renowned cricketers like Mohammad Amir and Danielle Wyatt, Afghan sensation Rashid Khan received one from Kohli. Much to his dismay, the ‘special bat’ was stolen by one of his teammates.

In a recent interview with cricket.com.au, Rashid highlighted a funny anecdote and spoke about how he likes to collect bats from the best batsmen. “When you are (learning) the skills of batting, you need to have a good bat. I got a few from the players. I got one from Virat (Kohli), I got from Davey (David Warner), I got one from KL Rahul and those are special bats. That will help me to make some runs in the World Cup,” he said.

Rashid Khan shares a sad story of his 'stolen bat'

Narrating further, he continued that he actually hit some boundaries while using the bat in an Ireland match. “I was like ‘what happened? That went for six? I was like ‘there is something in the bat’. I loved the bat. It was like every ball I hit went for six. There was something special in that bat,” he said.

He then added about what happened when the bat was noticed by Afghan skipper Asghar Afghan. “As soon as I came to the pavilion, our previous captain Asghar Afghan, he came up to me and said, ‘give me that bat’ and I was like ‘oh no’. He had already taken it out from my bag and put it in his own bag. That was a special bat, from a special player as well. He took that bat and I hope he doesn’t do well with that and gives it back.”