Priyanka Kaul June 07 2019, 12.11 am June 07 2019, 12.11 am

Indian skipper-batsmen MS Dhoni is known for his love for security forces. The opening match in the World Cup 2019 saw Dhoni wearing wicket-keeping gloves which had regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces. As the TV screens showed replays of him stumping Phehlukwayo, bowled by Chahal, one could see the "Baalidaan Badge", also called the Army insignia.

Under ICC's Clothing and Equipment Rules and Regulations, "Any clothing or equipment that does not comply with these Regulations is strictly prohibited. In particular, no Logo shall be permitted to be displayed on Cricket Clothing or Cricket Equipment, other than a National Logo, a Commercial Logo, an Event Logo, a Manufacturer's Logo, a Player's Bat Logo, a Charity Logo or a Non-Commercial Logo as provided in these Regulations. In addition, where any Match Official becomes aware of any clothing or equipment that does not comply with these Regulations, he shall be authorised to prevent the offending person from taking the field of play (or to order them from the field of play, if appropriate) until the non-compliant clothing or equipment is removed or appropriately covered up."

Claire Furlong, General Manager ICC, Strategic Communications, while speaking to IANS said that the BCCI was asked to get the symbol removed from his gloves. “We have requested the BCCI to get it removed," she was quoted as saying.

The Balidaan Badge is a distinct insignia, which forms part of the Parachute Regiment. It is allowed to be worn only by Paramilitary Commandos.

In 2014, Moeen Ali had to face the same as he was wearing 'Save Gaza' and 'Free Palestine' wristbands during the third Test against India and was banned from wearing it. The ICC has been strict on such rules even then, even when it faced criticism for it.