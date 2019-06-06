Nilofar Shaikh June 06 2019, 8.17 pm June 06 2019, 8.17 pm

South Africa is having a tough time in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, given its three consecutive defeats against England, Bangladesh and recently against team India by six wickets. They are regarded as one of the strongest cricket teams. But this time, if the team doesn’t cover up its losses in the upcoming matches, it won’t be far to lose its stand in World Cup, 2019. Saying that, is team South Africa missing AB De Villiers?

De Villiers, the 35-year-old batsman, had reportedly offered to play in the tournament. He is believed to have approached South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson, and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi. His offer was, however, rejected. De Villiers is an iconic batsman who has several world records under his name. This includes having the fastest ton in 31 balls, the most number of sixes (16 -joint world record with Rohit Sharma) and being the first batsman to score an ODI ton with 300+ strike rate). What can be the reason behind his rejection? Reports state that the reason behind his proposal getting rejected by the management was that he did not fulfil the selection criteria the country follows. As per the criteria, a player is required to play domestic or international cricket in the months leading to the world cup.

While featuring in an episode for Youtube channel - Breakfast with Champions - he said, "I was keen to play in the World Cup, but I left, I retired. So it was a very sensitive situation. For the last three years of my career, I was labelled as a guy who is picking and choosing when I was playing and when not. So I got quite a lot of criticism from back home, which also played a role in me retiring. And it was difficult for me to then go 'hey, but I'll still play the World Cup'. It's that picking and choosing thing again, and it's quite arrogant to do something like that. But as they say, you can't have your bread buttered on both sides," said de Villiers. "I felt cornered. It's always been about the team, it's never been about myself. But I found myself in a position where I had to make a decision where it's going to look like I'm just thinking about myself."