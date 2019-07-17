Antara Kashyap July 17 2019, 10.45 pm July 17 2019, 10.45 pm

The ICC Cricket World Cup Finals between England and New Zealand was one of the most exciting matches in the history of the tournament. After an adventurous turn of events, England won the World Cup, for the very first time. The Kiwis put up very strong opposition and the very sole reason England could manage till a Super Over was because of Ben Stokes, who scored 84 not out. He was also the man of the match. Stokes, interestingly, was born in Christchurch, New Zealand and moved to England at the age of 12. The cricketer, on Tuesday, penned a very emotional note about England's very first World Cup victory.

Taking to Instagram, the cricketer posted a picture of the entire World Cup team, including the players and the rest of the crew. He said that the great thing about being a part of the team was that one got to share such high moments with great people. He also said that this victory wouldn't have been possible if they did not have one another.

Check out the heartfelt post below:

This is the first time, England, where cricket originally began, won a World Cup. The team was at their best form and reached the finals by beating an equally strong team Australia, who had previously won the tournament five times. New Zealand was also a fan favourite that reached finals by defeating India. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson was the Man of the Series. The breathtaking match saw so many twists and turns and New Zealand played very well with good batting and impeccable fielding. It was only because of Ben Stokes that at the last moment he changed the course of the game with a Super Over.