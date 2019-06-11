Debanu Das June 11 2019, 2.25 pm June 11 2019, 2.25 pm

The Indian Cricket Team suffered a huge blow as their veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for three weeks. Dhawan was hit on his left thumb while playing a match against the defending champions, Australia, on June 9. Reports said that the batsman has suffered a fracture. Dhawan’s omission means that he will not be available for the matches against New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies and England. Dhawan is the second player to be ruled out of this World Cup due to an injury, the first one being Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad.

Dhawan is an important and experienced Indian batsman who roared back into form with a match-winning century against Australia. Traditionally, Dhawan has been a strong performer in ICC tournaments. He’s got six centuries in ICC games with two of them coming in the 2015 World Cup. Currently, the Indian team management is having a tough time in finding a replacement for the opener.

In the match against Australia, Dhawan looked like he was in considerable pain after being hit by a quick delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile. Despite his discomfort, he cruised to 177 runs off 109 balls. However, he did not field because of the injury and was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja for all of the 50 overs. Initially, it was believed that Dhawan did not suffer a fracture and that the swelling would heal in a few days.