Debanu Das June 11 2019, 12.07 pm June 11 2019, 12.07 pm

One of the best things about having Yuzvendra Chahal on the Indian team is Chahal TV. The BCCI’s social media team has hit a jackpot in spotting the cricketer’s talent as an anchor. Chahal himself has a comic vibe around him. In the latest episode of the show, Chahal hosted Kuldeep Yadav while in a training session. The task was to use the non-bowling hand to toss a ball at the stumps and knock it over.

At the start of the show, the cricketers explained the game and Kuldeep added that the fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar has been spending a lot of time with the boys for this. The stakes immediately shot up! Kuldeep is a left-hander and attempted to hit the stump with his right hand. Chahal did the same, but with his left hand. After a couple of initial attempts, Chahal struck gold. Kuldeep hit the stump shortly after and then both bowlers continued to miss.

Chahal vs Kuldeep

WATCH: @imkuldeep18 & @yuzi_chahal on to some target practice with their non bowling arm. How did they fair? Who won the challenge 😄👌 Find out here - by @RajalArora



Full Video ➡️➡️ https://t.co/sk7wcpNCaS pic.twitter.com/l7hhOLNAE4 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2019

At this stage, the coach almost gave up, saying they might have to stay back at the grounds the entire day! Finally, we found a winner as Chahal struck the wickets for a second time, winning the game 2-1. Chahal even did a victory dance after beating Kuldeep.