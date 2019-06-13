Ranjini Maitra June 13 2019, 8.15 pm June 13 2019, 8.15 pm

Former Australian Vice Captain David Warner returned to the 22 yards, after a year-long ban. What better way to make a comeback than to make the ongoing World Cup a memorable one? Warner's 107 runs helped Australia bag a win against Pakistan on Wednesday at Taunton in England. His 15th ODI century also made him the Man of the Match, but what he did next with it was even more special.

Trophies like these are special for players. For David, it got to be even more special since he was away from the game for a while. To spread the joy, he decided to give his trophy away to a little fan who came to watch the match. The fan, of course, was overjoyed. Who knew, such a bright day was awaiting him? "We were just waving the flag and he just came over and gave it to us," he said. Such a beautiful gesture!

David Warner made this young Australia fan's day by giving him his Player of the Match award after the game 🏆 Wonderful gesture 👏 #SpiritOfCricket#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/MlvDkuoW4i — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 12, 2019

During the Aussies' South Africa tour in March 2018, David, along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft faced a ban for using sandpaper to tamper the ball. While he was away from international cricket, he was allowed to play T-20 and domestic cricket. After the team's win against Pakistan, he credited wife Candice Warner for uplifting him unconditionally.

“My wife is just, she's just my rock. She's a strong woman. And she got me out of bed a lot in those first sorts of 12 weeks and got me back running and training hard as I could. She really nailed that into me," he said.

"Going through those tough times, regrouping, put me in the best position to come back into international cricket. I did everything I could. I really knuckled down and trained my backside off. I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm really looking forward to what's ahead of us. I'm pumped to be back," the batsman added.