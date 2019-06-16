It was the 47th over and Virat Kohli was cruising on 77 runs off 64 balls. Enter Mohammed Amir. Things suddenly took a turn when Kohli attempted to pull a short delivery from the bowler. The Pakistani keeper grabbed the ball and Kohli made the walk back to the dressing room. Strangely, the umpire hadn’t declared him out. Instead, Kohli chose to leave the pitch. Replays showed that the ball had not nicked Kohli’s bat at all. Did Virat just throw away his wicket? Guess this will be a much talked about event of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Kohli is known to be big with his gestures of sportsmanship, however, this little stunt hasn’t gone down well with his fans. Several Indian supporters tweeted that Kohli shouldn’t have pulled off something like that. Some even commented that it was ‘unnecessary’ and that the batsman was being ‘oversmart.’ People were especially miffed by the fact that Kohli didn’t wait for the umpire’s decision.
Kohli's done something wrogn today
A couple of others slammed him outright, ranting that the positive news on him has got into his head and cost the team a vital couple of runs. Images of the ball flying inches over his bat began doing the rounds and from the look of it, people are extremely unhappy.It is unclear what made Kohli think that he had nicked the ball. If the ball hit the bat, there always a sound and vibration. The latter depends on how hard and which part of the bat made contact with the ball. Experts believe that when Kohli swung his bat, the rubber grip may have made a ‘click’ sound which made the batsman think that he nicked it. So exactly what went down there will be better understood if Kohli himself speaks about it. Meanwhile, India posted 336 runs on the board courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s 140 runs and KL Rahul’s half-century.Read More