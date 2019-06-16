Debanu Das June 16 2019, 8.45 pm June 16 2019, 8.45 pm

It was the 47th over and Virat Kohli was cruising on 77 runs off 64 balls. Enter Mohammed Amir. Things suddenly took a turn when Kohli attempted to pull a short delivery from the bowler. The Pakistani keeper grabbed the ball and Kohli made the walk back to the dressing room. Strangely, the umpire hadn’t declared him out. Instead, Kohli chose to leave the pitch. Replays showed that the ball had not nicked Kohli’s bat at all. Did Virat just throw away his wicket? Guess this will be a much talked about event of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Kohli is known to be big with his gestures of sportsmanship, however, this little stunt hasn’t gone down well with his fans. Several Indian supporters tweeted that Kohli shouldn’t have pulled off something like that. Some even commented that it was ‘unnecessary’ and that the batsman was being ‘oversmart.’ People were especially miffed by the fact that Kohli didn’t wait for the umpire’s decision.

Piers Morgan being the voice of reason

BREAKING: @imVkohli finally encounters someone who can get him out - himself. pic.twitter.com/TXFFE3sVJC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 16, 2019

Sportsmanship went against the skipper

Completely unnecessary from @imVkohli sportsmanship is one thing but giving away your wicket at a crucial stage when your team badly needs you. Not done. #INDvsPAK #CWC19 — Siddharth Nayak (@Sid_N94) June 16, 2019

Virat Kohli always show oversmart . Last 3 overs set batsman review remaining and umpire didn’t have him out but he still walk on his own . Showing how much of a good boy he has become . India 20 runs short here because of this stupidity. #Indiavspaksitan — Kuldeep (@Kuldeep84258496) June 16, 2019

Too much positivity is a bad thing

Bhai @imVkohli , don't try to be a Sachin.



Don't let those positive news about your gesture get into your head.



You were, are will always be a 'BC' yeller.



As Tyrion Lannister say- "don't be afraid to be who you are" — Mayank (@maypan18) June 16, 2019

Why we sometimes tries to become so ethical that we even loose our discretion.@imVkohli #CWC19 — Subham Mishra (@Shubhmangl) June 16, 2019

It's not out! 'Nuff said!

Kohli's done something wrogn today