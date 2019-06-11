The met department forecasted that the rains would be delayed this year. However, some parts of Mumbai have experience showers and a few other cities too, have witnessed the entry of the monsoons. If you’re someone who loves monsoons and are abroad, you might be missing out. But not Hardik Pandya. The cricketer is in England at the moment for the World Cup, and he’s not missing out on the rains. After all, England is known to have rainy weather most of the time.
Hardik shared a photo on Instagram in a jacket, an umbrella and a pair of shades. That’s the English weather for you – the country witnesses rainfall even during the summers. That’s why you’re seeing Hardik in shades and an umbrella. It’s not a fashion faux pas, but a necessity. In India, you’d be hard pressed find some dude walking – no wait, splashing – down the street rocking a pair of shades. That’s unusual, though it could turn a few heads.
Monsoons can be cool too
Hardik is considered to be one of the best finishers and middle order batsmen in India right now. With Yuvraj Singh retiring from international cricket, Hardik has a big, gaping hole to plug. So far, the all-rounder has managed to fill in well, offering several match-winning performances for India.
Hardik and the rest of the team will have to step up their game in the upcoming matches. The recent injury and sidelining of Shikhar Dhawan will not make things easy for India. Currently, the selectors are looking for a replacement until he is fit enough to play. Reports said that Dhawan might take about three weeks to be fully fit. The team physio, Partick Farhat, has reportedly accompanied the player to Leeds where they will be consulting a specialist to assess the injury.