Debanu Das June 11 2019, 6.23 pm June 11 2019, 6.23 pm

The met department forecasted that the rains would be delayed this year. However, some parts of Mumbai have experience showers and a few other cities too, have witnessed the entry of the monsoons. If you’re someone who loves monsoons and are abroad, you might be missing out. But not Hardik Pandya. The cricketer is in England at the moment for the World Cup, and he’s not missing out on the rains. After all, England is known to have rainy weather most of the time.

Hardik shared a photo on Instagram in a jacket, an umbrella and a pair of shades. That’s the English weather for you – the country witnesses rainfall even during the summers. That’s why you’re seeing Hardik in shades and an umbrella. It’s not a fashion faux pas, but a necessity. In India, you’d be hard pressed find some dude walking – no wait, splashing – down the street rocking a pair of shades. That’s unusual, though it could turn a few heads.

Monsoons can be cool too

Hardik is considered to be one of the best finishers and middle order batsmen in India right now. With Yuvraj Singh retiring from international cricket, Hardik has a big, gaping hole to plug. So far, the all-rounder has managed to fill in well, offering several match-winning performances for India.