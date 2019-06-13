In Com Staff June 13 2019, 3.04 pm June 13 2019, 3.04 pm

When Sri Lanka began their World Cup 2011 campaign, the man leading them to the finals of the tournament was Kumar Sangakkara. After MS Dhoni smacked a maximum in the 49th over of the match, he had no clue that he did more than win India the World Cup. Following the defeat, Sangakkara resigned from his post as captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team. While the match was analysed and dissected by several experts, reports emerged that a certain someone in the Sri Lankan dressing room smoked 55 cigarettes that night.

Reports dating back to July 20, 2017, said that Sri Lanka Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera was ready to order a probe on the 2011 World Cup final match after former captain-turned-minister Arjuna Ranatunga started asking questions. Ranatunga was a part of the commentary team and said Sri Lanka’s performance that night was dubious and that an investigation is necessary.

Meanwhile, Jayasekera’s predecessor Mahindananda Aluthgamage told a local media outlet that the managers’ report alleged that a senior player had smoked over 50 cigarettes in the dressing room while the match was on. Additionally, Sangakkara had resigned as captain on the team. Aluthgamage said there were many suspicious incidents that occurred through the game and the cricket management committee should look into them. Following Aluthgamage’s comments, Jayasekera announced that he was ready to order a probe.

In.com can now reveal that the former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara has a bit of an issue when it comes to smoking. The problem came to light during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when Sangakkara was a part of the expert commentary team. Our sources tell us that Sanga is so addicted to the lung lolly that the man needs to frequent the smoking zone after the end of every segment.