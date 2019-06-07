Debanu Das June 07 2019, 4.28 pm June 07 2019, 4.28 pm

India’s late start at the World Cup was already a talking point and now people are torn over a pair of gloves that were worn by MS Dhoni. The gloves in question has the insignia of the Para Special Forces of the Indian Army. Reports said that the ICC asked Dhoni to remove the insignia from his gloves since it exceeds the number of logos that are permitted on a specific piece of equipment. However, it appears that the Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai is backing Dhoni on his decision to wear the gloves.

Rai noted that the insignia is neither religious nor commercial and that the BCCI supports the former India captain. Speaking to PTI, Rai said, “The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can’t sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know. And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations.”

The fight to allow Dhoni to keep his gloves has now moved to social media. Several fans are clamouring for Dhoni to continue wearing his ‘Balidaan’ gloves. Some went to the extent of saying that India should boycott the World Cup if Dhoni is not allowed to wear his gloves. Dhoni is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel with the Indian Territorial Army. The hashtag #DhoniKeepTheGlove has been trending on social media.

The sign on his gloves is of Balidaan and he won't remove it. We stand by him. We are proud of Lt. Col MS Dhoni.#DhoniKeepTheGlove pic.twitter.com/jn3xtozcfi — #LaayegaToKohliHi 💙 (@ananyaa_18) June 6, 2019

Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments, In fact it honours the brave #DhoniKeepTheGlove #WorldCup2019 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 7, 2019

So the #icc has a rule that any logo or personal message on a player's equipment needs to be approved by ICC. They have defined a process for the player to apply for permission. @msdhoni could have applied for permission to wear the Balidaan insignia. #DhoniKeepTheGlove — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) June 6, 2019

Dear all at @ICC ,when you are done with which symbol a legendary cricketer (read MS Dhoni) wears on his glove, pls do take time to check out the standard of umpiring.

The World Cup?Really now!

BTW The 'Balidaan Badge' doesn't disrespect anyone.#DhoniKeepTheGlove#AUSvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/IDTK6ELrC5 — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) June 6, 2019

When @ICC umpire fails to look the NoBall of Gayle’s wicket, meanwhile ICC is busy on spotting the Balidan badge on Dhoni’s glove.



He shows the love & respect to Indian Army, what disturbs ICC here ?#DhoniKeepTheGloves pic.twitter.com/F8lwCAJBuW — J Anbazhagan (@JAnbazhagan) June 6, 2019

Speaking to the Indian Express, ICC general manager for strategic communications Claire Furlong said that only ‘two manufacturers’ logos are allowed on each of the wicketkeeping gloves – that’s all. “We have asked for it to be removed. (It’s a) breach of regulations. No penalty,” Furlong said.