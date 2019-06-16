Debanu Das June 16 2019, 7.19 pm June 16 2019, 7.19 pm

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has been marred by rains. As many as four matches have been cancelled thanks to the rains. The last match India was supposed to play was cancelled and the points were spilt between Virat Kohli’s team and New Zealand. On June 16, India clashed with Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket Grounds at Manchester. Coming out to bat first, India started strong, reaching 305 runs before the heavens opened up.

By that time, Rohit Sharma already reached a century, scoring an elegant 140 runs. It was a bummer to see him miss out on a bigger score as he departed rather cheaply. KL Rahul too had notched a half-century. However, the star of the show was probably Virat Kohli, who reached 11,000 runs in 222 innings. With the rains running the moment and delaying the proceedings, fans were furious. As it often happens, this anger spilt over to social media and Twitter was suddenly flooded with memes.

Pic 1 : Me watching #IndiaVsPakistan match

Pic 2: it starts raining during match. pic.twitter.com/9NZcJZJR7a — Shivam Mishra💤 (@Shivam_mishra21) June 16, 2019

Fans right now searching for ICC after seeing rain started now #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/Ty0L2Gkywb — Lord Voldemort (@Smart_Ladka) June 16, 2019

Yet another #IndiaVsPakistan skirmish that is being kept under-cover. pic.twitter.com/CfMLBdQHQQ — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 16, 2019

Previously, reports had cited that if the India vs Pakistan match is cancelled, the broadcasters and the advertisers could lose as much as Rs 137.5 crore. Apparently, the advertisement slots for the India vs Pakistan match was sold at a premium of 50 per cent, as per a report on Business Today. The report noted that the rates of the advertisement slots rose to Rs 2.5 lakh per second, up from Rs 1.6 crore.