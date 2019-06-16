The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has been marred by rains. As many as four matches have been cancelled thanks to the rains. The last match India was supposed to play was cancelled and the points were spilt between Virat Kohli’s team and New Zealand. On June 16, India clashed with Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket Grounds at Manchester. Coming out to bat first, India started strong, reaching 305 runs before the heavens opened up.
By that time, Rohit Sharma already reached a century, scoring an elegant 140 runs. It was a bummer to see him miss out on a bigger score as he departed rather cheaply. KL Rahul too had notched a half-century. However, the star of the show was probably Virat Kohli, who reached 11,000 runs in 222 innings. With the rains running the moment and delaying the proceedings, fans were furious. As it often happens, this anger spilt over to social media and Twitter was suddenly flooded with memes.
Previously, reports had cited that if the India vs Pakistan match is cancelled, the broadcasters and the advertisers could lose as much as Rs 137.5 crore. Apparently, the advertisement slots for the India vs Pakistan match was sold at a premium of 50 per cent, as per a report on Business Today. The report noted that the rates of the advertisement slots rose to Rs 2.5 lakh per second, up from Rs 1.6 crore.
Fans eagerly waited for today’s match. The stakes are very high considering the history between the two neighbouring nations. The ICC was criticised by many for failing to keep reserve days in the tournament, in case any match is cancelled. Several fans complained that England is known to have cloudy weather and the organisers could’ve been better prepared.Read More