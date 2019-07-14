Soheib Ahsan July 14 2019, 8.03 pm July 14 2019, 8.03 pm

Indian fans have been heartbroken ever since India's journey in the 2019 World Cup came to an end. Nevertheless, any cricket fan would tell you that the story ends when it is actually over which is why cricket fans have their eyes glued to the final match of the cricket World Cup taking place at Lord's currently between England and New Zealand. Nevertheless, meme-making cricket fans have found a lot of substance to get to work on. From how the other teams are feeling on not being a part of the finals to Kumar Dharmasena's umpiring style, they have it all covered.

Take a look at some of these memes below:

#ENGvsNZ MAHATMA GANDHI From heaven if England Wins! pic.twitter.com/JntdbooOi4 — Anjali Banga (@Oh_no_anjali) July 14, 2019

Me after watching Dharmasena umpiring in this world cup19#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/NvQrVZzJh6 — Amir Sk 🇮🇳 (@aamirsk007) July 14, 2019

Even though it's hard for cricket fans to accept India not being a part of the finals, they still haven't lost their touch of humor it seems. Above all else, they deserve the respect for sharing such memes and helping other fans have a laugh as well. It's just a matter of time before they get more content to turn into memes by the end of this match.