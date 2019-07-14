Indian fans have been heartbroken ever since India's journey in the 2019 World Cup came to an end. Nevertheless, any cricket fan would tell you that the story ends when it is actually over which is why cricket fans have their eyes glued to the final match of the cricket World Cup taking place at Lord's currently between England and New Zealand. Nevertheless, meme-making cricket fans have found a lot of substance to get to work on. From how the other teams are feeling on not being a part of the finals to Kumar Dharmasena's umpiring style, they have it all covered.
Take a look at some of these memes below:
Even though it's hard for cricket fans to accept India not being a part of the finals, they still haven't lost their touch of humor it seems. Above all else, they deserve the respect for sharing such memes and helping other fans have a laugh as well. It's just a matter of time before they get more content to turn into memes by the end of this match.
After New Zealand's win at the semi-finals, fans have been in favor of captain Kane Williamson's captaincy techniques. Nevertheless, as good as they may be, England is no far behind in their performance. The team has performed very well. Their win in the semi-final was termed dominating by Harbhajan Singh himself. While India managed to give New Zealand a tough fight in their semi-finals, England had no trouble in securing their win. Only time will tell fortune favors which team.