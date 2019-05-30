ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Google kicks off proceedings with an animated doodle

Debanu Das May 30 2019, 12.21 pm May 30 2019, 12.21 pm

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 commences from May 30, which is today. In about a few hours, we will have the first match of the tournament going live. England will be taking on South Africa in what appears to be a cracking set up. To celebrate the start of the big tournament, Google did what it usually does: create a doodle to commemorate the day. Ten teams from across the world will be contesting for the cup in a month-long tournament that will have the finals of July 14.

The animated Google Doodle shows a cricket ball and the three stumps. To play the animation, one requires to click on it. A cartoon bowler bowls and a batsman hits the ball. An animated fielder appears to claim the catch. Currently, England is placed on top of the ICC rankings and as such, they are the favourites to win the World Cup. Since they are also the host nation, the team will enjoy the home advantage of the support, and familiar conditions. They also have a number of top-class players on their side such as Eoin Morgan, Jos Butler, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, and Johnny Bairstow.

Let's cheer for World Cup 2019!

The defending champions are Australia, who are strong contenders as well. The inclusion of Steve Smith and David Warner bolstered the team, and in the pace-friendly pitches of England, they could be formidable.

India is among the crowd favourites as well. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others enjoy a massive fan following and are among the best cricketers out there. India’s last tour of England wasn’t exactly favourable, so it will be interesting to see how they fare at the World Cup.

This year, the format of the World Cup has been changed. Each team will face off with the remaining nine teams. The top four teams will move on to reach the semi-finals and eventually the finals.