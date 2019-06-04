Debanu Das June 04 2019, 12.45 pm June 04 2019, 12.45 pm

We all have those few buddies who’d go straight to hell for us and attempt to trick the devil in his own games. They’re our ‘squad.’ The combination of Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni reminded us of just that. Dressed in biker jackets and jeans, the ‘squad’ looked like they’re ready to take on the world. Hardik and KL looked right at home with their caps and shades matching the rest of their gear. Dhoni opted to hit the streets of England sans his shades. His presence is enough to turn heads.

The trio turned tourists in Southampton as they strolled around just a day before their first match in the World Cup. Hardik captioned the picture as ‘gang’ and we couldn’t agree more. The three cricketers do not mind taking a break from their schedule and exploring the city. They simply couldn’t care less about trolls who regularly comment on such photos and advice the experienced men to get back to training. Seriously guys, cut them some slack – even you’ve bunked college at some point.

Forget South Africa, we'll face the world!

KL Rahul is considered to the guy who’ll hold the fourth spot in India’s batting lineup. After a good warm-up game against Bangladesh, Rahul may have cemented his spot on the side. Dhoni and Pandya are almost always on the team thanks to their ability to finish matches. While Dhoni doubles as a wicketkeeper, Pandya is an all-rounder and is quite useful with the ball.