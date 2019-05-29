ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Here’s when Virat Kohli’s India takes on the world

Debanu Das May 29 2019, 7.18 pm May 29 2019, 7.18 pm

One day. Just one day. That’s how long that we have to wait till the ICC World Cup 2019 to start off. As Indians, we’re getting our feet wet. The host countries this year are England and Wales. As such, England gets to start off the tournament on the first day itself (May 30) against South Africa. India will have to wait a while before their campaign starts. So far, India lost a warm-up match, but came back strong in the second game and registered a win.

India’s World Cup campaign officially starts off from June 5 when the team takes on South Africa at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. That’s a lot of time in hand to freshen up and get ready for action. India’s next match is against Australia – yes things are already getting juicy – on June 9. The match will be played at The Oval. On June 13, India will go against New Zealand – the team that beat them in a warm-up game. That’ll be the second time that India will face them and they’ll possibly have something say when the match begins at Trent Bridge.

Finally, on June 16, we have the much-talked-about India vs Pakistan match. We’re already clearing up out calendars for that day. We hope there are no protests or any other such nonsense that mars the match or its outcome. Anyway, the match will take place at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

On June 22, India goes against Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. You’d do well to not discount Afghanistan. They’ve already managed to beat us at the Asia Cup 2018 and they can do that again. West Indies is the next team, and India will face them on June 27 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

On June 30, India will go against the hosts at Edgbaston. We’re really looking forward to this game. England is a tough team and they had already thrown a few punches at us in 2018. This time, we’ll be playing against them in their home conditions. India will take on Bangladesh on June 2 at Edgbaston. After beating them at the warm-up game, India will be confident when they clash against the Tigers.

Sri Lanka will clash against India on June 6 at the Headingley Carnegie. The Lankans are having a poor run of form at the moment, but they have serious firepower to maul any opposition. If India manages to qualify for the semi-finals, they’ll be playing them on July 9 or on July 11, depending on how the results shape up. The finals will be held on July 14.