  3. Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Here’s when Virat Kohli’s India take on the world

Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Here’s when Virat Kohli’s India takes on the world

India gear up to lift the World Cup for the third time.

back
Indian Cricket TeamTeam IndiaVirat KohliWC 2019WC 2019 scheduleWorld Cup 2019
nextKL Rahul responds to all the congratulatory messages via video, watch it here!

within