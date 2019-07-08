Antara Kashyap July 08 2019, 9.55 pm July 08 2019, 9.55 pm

Social Media has had a huge part to play in the on-going cricket World Cup. From Pakistani fans to Chahal TV this World Cup has been hugely entertaining for the digital world. While the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) social handle has been doing well with the updates and candid interviews, the International Cricket Council (ICC) hasn’t been too far behind. The latest twitter post by cricket’s governing body is a treat for both the fans of cricket and The Beatles.

Now that we are less than 24 hours away from the first semi-final of the World Cup, the ICC decided to announce the top four in a unique way. Its post drew inspiration from the 1969 Beatles album Abbey Road and its iconic cover. ICC posted a picture of the four captains, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson (NZ), Eoin Morgan (England) and Aaron Finch (Australia) at a zebra crossing just like John Lenon and his band of Merry Men did in 1969. Many more stylistic elements have been put in the picture to signify the four teams. There is a kiwi on the road for New Zealand, a kangaroo sign for Australia, a Bentley car signifying England, and an auto-rickshaw for India. The position of the four players also signifies their rank at the World Cup points table.

Check out the picture below:

Here is the original album cover by The Beatles for your reference:

The iconic Abbey Road Zebra crossing is one of the most enduring pictures of the music world. It was taken by photographer Iain Macmillan within the span of only 10 minutes. The album cover created a big buzz as people tried to find symbolism in the picture. Paul McCartney in an interview rubbished these rumours and called it "just a simple photo."