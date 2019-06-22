The World Cup fever has currently taken over the planet and, along with it, the hilarious reactions and trolls continue pouring in on social media. Just a couple of days back, the micro-blogging site was loaded with memes around ICC’s ‘poor scheduling’ of the matches as the rains washed away some of its much-anticipated games. Now, the Indian team has become the hub of memes because of its poor batting in on-going India vs Afghanistan match. Why not? This comes after India knocked out Pakistan with good 89 runs and, of course, the expectations were sky-high.
Countless of hilarious memes surrounding the Indian team’s performance are have flooded the internet, most of which revolve around MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. From explaining their batting rate with videos of Ram Dev performing yoga, to using stills from films to express disappointment over the players’ performances, Twitteratti has done the best of their capabilities to troll the Men In Blue. Surprisingly, Anushka Sharma wasn’t spared either, despite the actor not joining her husband Virat in the match.
Take a look at some of the funniest memes which will leave you rolling on the floor laughing:
Meanwhile, one of the star players of the Indian team, Shikhar Dhawan, has been officially dropped from the tournament owing to this thumb injury. On June 19, he posted a heartfelt video for fans and announced the same saying that his thumb won't recover on time. "I'm grateful for all the love & support from my teammates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!" he said.