Darshana Devi June 22 2019, 7.37 pm June 22 2019, 7.37 pm

The World Cup fever has currently taken over the planet and, along with it, the hilarious reactions and trolls continue pouring in on social media. Just a couple of days back, the micro-blogging site was loaded with memes around ICC’s ‘poor scheduling’ of the matches as the rains washed away some of its much-anticipated games. Now, the Indian team has become the hub of memes because of its poor batting in on-going India vs Afghanistan match. Why not? This comes after India knocked out Pakistan with good 89 runs and, of course, the expectations were sky-high.

Countless of hilarious memes surrounding the Indian team’s performance are have flooded the internet, most of which revolve around MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. From explaining their batting rate with videos of Ram Dev performing yoga, to using stills from films to express disappointment over the players’ performances, Twitteratti has done the best of their capabilities to troll the Men In Blue. Surprisingly, Anushka Sharma wasn’t spared either, despite the actor not joining her husband Virat in the match.

Take a look at some of the funniest memes which will leave you rolling on the floor laughing:

When someone Ask Jadhav And Dhoni why are you playing under 50 strike Rate:#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/FtucTH9pMi — Engineer_हूँ (@black_snake10) June 22, 2019

#INDvAFG Indian Fans: Yaar, today's match is gonna be boring. We would crush Afganistan. Indian Team: pic.twitter.com/rJTcEk1d97 — Anay Thosar (@anaythosar) June 22, 2019

#INDvAFG what Dhoni's watchful innings did to India!!!! pic.twitter.com/al7ndwlB0S — Mr Right Winger (@WingerMr) June 22, 2019

Indian fans waiting for kedar jadhav to hit boundaries #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/azlQ5ft63s — दीपांशु शर्मा (@AaramSeSharma) June 22, 2019