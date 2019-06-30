India is currently taking on its original arch-rival England at the World Cup and the anticipation for a Lagaan type revenge on our colonizers is real. The Twitter world is also going crazy with anticipation, making the best use of the match by making memes about it. Every World Cup match that India has played is unique because the standards of memes are only getting higher. In the current match, there are two steaming topics to make memes, firstly India has only been able to take one wicket for 183 runs, and secondly, Pakistani cricket fans have shown their wholehearted support for India.
These memes first started when England's Naseer Hussain tried to divide India and Pakistan by asking Pakistani fans who they will support in the India vs England match. The Pakistani twitter flooded with tweets which said that Pakistan will wholeheartedly support its neighbour over the coloniser. Also if India wins the match, there is a better chance for Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals. On the same bandwagon are Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. This led to a meme-fest on Twitter.
Check out the memes below:
On the other hand, India's performance at the World Cup has ensured that even if India loses today, it's entry to the semifinals will not be affected. This is probably also taking a toll on their game as the team hasn't been able to take wickets as quickly as they should. This has led to a lot of memes regarding India's performance and Twitterati is speculating if India is playing badly on purpose.
Check out the memes below:
It doesn't matter if you are a cricket fan or not, the World Cup will always be interesting as long as there is Twitter.
