India is currently taking on its original arch-rival England at the World Cup and the anticipation for a Lagaan type revenge on our colonizers is real. The Twitter world is also going crazy with anticipation, making the best use of the match by making memes about it. Every World Cup match that India has played is unique because the standards of memes are only getting higher. In the current match, there are two steaming topics to make memes, firstly India has only been able to take one wicket for 183 runs, and secondly, Pakistani cricket fans have shown their wholehearted support for India.

These memes first started when England's Naseer Hussain tried to divide India and Pakistan by asking Pakistani fans who they will support in the India vs England match. The Pakistani twitter flooded with tweets which said that Pakistan will wholeheartedly support its neighbour over the coloniser. Also if India wins the match, there is a better chance for Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals. On the same bandwagon are Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. This led to a meme-fest on Twitter.

PaKisTan Fans BehaViour ToWards India 1. On ReGuLar Days 2. ToDay#IndvEng pic.twitter.com/wVTiLfoKqN — Ayaz Khan (@ayaz_khan_alvi) June 30, 2019

Pakistanis right now after seeing Roy and Bairstow bating.#INDvENG #indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/cr4rVpPjST — Faiz Ul Hassan (@MFaizUlHassan2) June 30, 2019

Today's result will decide Sarfaraz's next burger will be from London or Lahore 😉🍔 #INDvENG #IndiavsEngland — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 30, 2019

On the other hand, India's performance at the World Cup has ensured that even if India loses today, it's entry to the semifinals will not be affected. This is probably also taking a toll on their game as the team hasn't been able to take wickets as quickly as they should. This has led to a lot of memes regarding India's performance and Twitterati is speculating if India is playing badly on purpose.

Pakistan is supporting India and India starts playing like Pakistan 🤦🏻‍♀ Meanwhile Pakistanis #INDvENG#indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/ayl3zS70Mv — Ayesha Noor (@ayesha_noor_) June 30, 2019

Indian fans after 17 overs of cricket#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wYwG114iXl — Aniket Padilkar (@ani_ket10) June 30, 2019

England: 12.2 overs, 71 runs, 0 wicket, 1 DRS not taken, Bairstow and Jason Roy full set Pakistan fans:#INDvENG #IndiavsEngland #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/a0UGOeG4HD — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 30, 2019

Jadeja's catch reminded me of this Lagaan Moment tym to wasool Dogunaa lagaan from gora log#INDvENG #indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/gbKVUB5Ik7 — EPIC BLOGGER (@kush_blog) June 30, 2019

It doesn't matter if you are a cricket fan or not, the World Cup will always be interesting as long as there is Twitter.