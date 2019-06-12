Darshana Devi June 12 2019, 6.48 pm June 12 2019, 6.48 pm

Former West Indian player and popular commentator Michael Holding’s spat with the ICC is currently grabbing the eyeballs of the world. It all started when Holding criticised the umpires during the West Indies’ match against Australia that was held on June 6. During the course of the match, Chris Gayle was declared out in a delivery that was supposed to be a free-hit. Besides Gayle, Jason Holder has also declared LBW on a ball that was pitched outside the leg stump.

While commentating for the match, Holding was miffed and said on air, “The umpiring in this game has been atrocious.” He also added, “Even when I was playing and you were not as strict as they are now, you were allowed one appeal. You don’t appeal two, three, four times to the umpire.” Following these comments, the ICC sent an email to all the commentators urging them to restrain themselves and not make comments such as the ones made by Holding.

Take a look at this video here:

After receiving the email, Holding lashed out at the ICC. He replied to the email saying that if those umpires wore FIFA officials, "they would have been told to pack their bags and head home. They would not have been given another World Cup game to officiate." He also added. “As a former cricketer, I think cricket should be held to a higher standard. Is the objective to protect the umpires even when they do a bad job?”