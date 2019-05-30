ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Prince Harry arrives at The Oval for England's opening match

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 6.09 pm May 30 2019, 6.09 pm

Prince Harry is today cheering for England at The Oval as Eoin Morgan's side take on South Africa in the opening match of the Cricket World Cup. The Duke of Sussex, 34, made an emotional speech at the venue in south London as the six-week contest begins. He later took his seat in the stand to watch the action unfold. Harry, who became a dad earlier this month, is one of around 25,000 in attendance and it is hoped the euphoria of last year's FIFA World Cup will be emulated recaptured with the cricket.

And addressing the crowd, the duke said, "Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen, fans here and around the world, welcome to the Oval for the opening game of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The first ever Cricket World Cup took place in England in 1975 and I'm delighted that the UK will once again play host to this wonderful global sporting event featuring ten incredible teams who, thanks to the UK’s cultural diversity, will feel as though they are competing in front of a home crowd every time they take to the field."

Cricket World Cup, Ben Stokes' team-by-team verdict on England's rivals. He added, "Cities across England and Wales will come alive over the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more and I am sure that the players will show their appreciation with some fantastic performances and great sportsmanship. Good luck to all of the teams and thank you to everyone who has played a part in making this tournament happen. Here’s to a brilliant six weeks of sport. Trust me, you won’t want to miss any of it. I am now honoured to declare the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales – open!"

Morgan, who was made captain just last month, said, "It would mean a huge amount, the World Cup alone raises the profile of the game and is a platform for every young kid in this country to have a hero or have the inspiration to pick up a ball or a bat. To go on and win it, I couldn't imagine what that would do." And yesterday Harry met captains of many of the nations involved. He stoked the rivalry between England and Australia with a cheeky sled at Aussie captain Aaron Finch during a team captains' reception at Buckingham Palace.

"You're getting on a bit now, aren't you? How long have you been playing?" the Duke of Sussex asked the 32-year-old during The Queen's royal garden party. The monarch also met the sports stars. Australia is bidding for back-to-back World Cup titles after winning the 2015 tournament on home soil, while hosts England are favourites to claim their first. England last reached the final in 1992 but neither they or South Africa have won the competition.

The final which will be played at Lord’s, northwest London, on Sunday 14th July. The start time of matches varies from 10.30am to 1.30pm UK time.