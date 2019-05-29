ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Queen Elizabeth meets team captains, including Virat Kohli, at the Buckingham Palace

Divya Ramnani May 29 2019, 11.53 pm May 29 2019, 11.53 pm

Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019, captains of all the 10 participating teams, in their suited avatars, were heading to attend the opening ceremony of the much-awaited tournament. But, when in England, how can one miss the Royals? Yep, all the captains took notes and made it a point to run into the royal family to meet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace’s 1844 Room. In a series of pictures shared by the official account of Royal family, we spotted Queen Elizabeth along with all the powerhouses including Virat Kohli, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kane Williamson, Dimuth Karunaratne, Jason Holder and Gulbadin Naib. Another picture had Prince Harry greeting the players.

Have a look at the post shared by the Royals here:

Meanwhile, India’s first match will be held on June 5 against New Zealand. The ceremony will be hosted by Andrew Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Shibani Dandekar. Steve Elworthy, Managing Director of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 opened up on the opening ceremony of this extravaganza. He said, "The Opening Party will capture the very essence of what makes this tournament so special and will be hugely exciting for the fans that are lucky enough to attend but also across broadcast we will show the world what they have to look forward to over the next 45 days of cricket action.”

He added, "The Mall, with Buckingham Palace in the background, is synonymous with some of the biggest events held in the UK and is instantly recognisable to everyone around the globe. It will be a fitting celebration of a World Cup, cricket and sport with diversity at its core.”

Excited much?