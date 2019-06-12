Debanu Das June 12 2019, 2.37 pm June 12 2019, 2.37 pm

Shikhar Dhawan’s injury was a bothersome issue for fans of the Indian cricket team. However, the news of him being sidelined for three weeks came as a nasty surprise. Speculations were rife over who would replace the opener. While many suspected Shreyas Iyer and Ambati Rayudu to get calls, some voted for Rishabh Pant. Eventually, reports said that Pant got the call to board a plane to England. Sources told Times of India that the BCCI was arranging the best possible means to have Pant join the team quickly.

There has been no official word from the BCCI yet. TOI quoted a source as saying that Pant is being called in advance as standby so that he can acclimatise. In case Dhawan can’t continue, the board will look for an official green light from the ICC for a replacement and Rishabh can join the team. The report also added that Pant will only be a part of the 15-member squad if and when Dhawan is ruled out of the tournament in its entirety. For now, Pant has been supplied with all the necessary luggage and other official equipment.

Pant won't be short of support...

#RishabhPant congrats bro

give ur 💯 win d love of India — Vinay Naik (@vinaynk09) June 12, 2019

Shikha OUT the World Cup.



Get Pant on the plane ASAP.



KL Rahul to open and Pant at number 4... — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 11, 2019

What a coincidence..Yuvi told that Rishabh Pant is the one likely to succeed him yesterday and today, he is set to Fly for World Cup!! I hope he justifies the talent that he possesses #CWC19 #RishabhPant — Sagar Sureliya (@sagar_sureliya) June 12, 2019

Pant gets the flight#RishabhPant — Kenjo (@Kenjo1230) June 12, 2019

Pant’s fans are ecstatic about him getting a call to the biggest tournament in cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman was in tremendous form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. In the 16 matches that he played, Pant scored 488 runs. In the last couple of matches, he has scores of 49, 53*, 5, 78*, 6, 7, 46. He is well-suited to the shorter versions of the game and is also in good form, making him a good choice for the Indian team. Pant has played in England before. However, his numbers aren’t pretty good in that country. Here’s hoping that he can turn things around.