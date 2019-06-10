Debanu Das June 10 2019, 1.11 pm June 10 2019, 1.11 pm

The June 9 clash between India and Australia saw more than just a superb batting exhibition. India’s Captain Virat Kohli silenced a section of the crowd that was taunting Steve Smith. In the midst of all this, present at the venue was Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh and their daughter Samaira. While Rohit was busy piling up the runs – he scored a lovely 57 of 70 balls – Ritika and Samaira were busy cheering at the stands. Also present was Ritika’s brother Kunal Sajdeh who was playing with Samaira.

Ritika’s Instagram story has a cute video of Kunal performing his ‘mamu duties’ – holding Samaira in his arms and rocking her. Another video showed Ritika playing with Samaira as India went on to celebrate their 36-run win over Australia. Ritika and Co. aren’t the only family members from the Indian cricket team to be present in England during the World Cup. Recently, there were images of Ziva Dhoni in England, cheering for her father MS Dhoni. Of course, if Ziva is present, her mum Sakshi is also with her.

The BCCI does have a rule that the wives and girlfriends of players can only accompany them after 20 days since the first World Cup match. Perhaps Ritika and Sakshi are in England but are not travelling with their respective spouses.

Meanwhile, some fans have wondered why Anushka Sharma is missing out. Well, it could be that she’s strictly following the BCCI’s rules. Or if her Instagram story is to be believed, she’s….um, parrot spotting.