ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma, Eoin Morgan beat Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in the steady hand challenge

Having steady hands is pretty useful if you’re a sportsperson. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were put to the test. The premier cricketers of the Indian Cricket Team tried out the Steady Hand Challenge and it turns out that the duo really have a long way to go! The steady hands challenge involves passing a metal ring from one side of a wavy wire to another. If the ring touches the wire, a buzzer goes off and you’ve lost the challenge.

Hardik and Bumrah looked confident when starting the challenge. Hardik admitted that he’s a beginner at this, but did concede that Bumrah is a pro. Once the challenge started off, Hardik could barely hold his own. The all-rounder couldn’t even complete the first loop before hitting the wire and setting off the buzzer. Bumrah, who was observing his teammate grabbed the ring intently but suffered the same fate. He too failed to complete the first loop.

Can Eoin Morgan help them out?

Watch Hitman @ImRo45 takes the steady hand challenge



— BCCI (@BCCI) May 24, 2019

In comparison, the team’s vice-captain, Rohit Sharma, had a better day with the ‘buzzwire.’ Rohit patiently navigated through the loops and went halfway through the course before setting off the buzzer.

Aced it like a boss!

However, full marks went to the England skipper Eoin Morgan, who was very patient with his challenge. The Brit demonstrated a perfect hand and eye coordination – key aspects of any batsman – and completed the challenge with flying colours! No mistakes at all! Looks like our boys need to learn a thing or two about holding their hands steady.

Meanwhile, the Indian Cricket Team has landed in Southampton. The World Cup starts off on May 30, though India’s first match will be much later. India will be preparing for their match against South Africa on June 5.