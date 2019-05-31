Debanu Das May 31 2019, 5.16 pm May 31 2019, 5.16 pm

The Indian Cricket Team is currently based in the United Kingdom where they are training for their upcoming World Cup match against South Africa. The team may have lost the first warm-up game against New Zealand, but they managed to bounce back in the next one, against Bangladesh. Since then, the mood in the dressing room has improved and the players are taking time out to explore Southampton – the city where they’re currently based.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picture of himself and his mates Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav and Rohit Sharma. The four of them were out and about in Southampton, possibly at a local spa. The boys were dressed in their casuals and were clearly having a good time – after all, all play and no chill makes life pretty dull. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has already started off but India doesn’t have a game scheduled until June 5.

How's the weather in England, lads?

So far, only one game has been played. The hosts, England, took on South Africa and managed to beat them by a big margin. The matches in England are touted to be well-suited for batsmen. England has a lot of grounds that are small, and most of them have batting-friendly wickets.

The first 2019 World Cup match also saw the debut of Sachin Tendulkar in the commentary box. Sachin had also joined the pre-show that was broadcast in Hindi and then English. He got his own segment called Sachin Opens Again, where he was joined by other experts of the game.