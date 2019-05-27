ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma shares dirty dressing room secrets on Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and others

Debanu Das May 27 2019, 11.56 pm May 27 2019, 11.56 pm

The 2019 World Cup is days away and the Indian Cricket Team is in full training mode. They may have lost their first warm-up game against New Zealand, but they’re eager for a comeback. The pre-World Cup days are very important for teambuilding since the start of a big tournament requires the 15-players to work in cohesion. However, a video of Rohit Sharma spilling out the dirty secrets of the dressing room begs to differ.

The ICC is already working hard on promoting the upcoming tournament and has roped in Rohit Sharma to help out. Rohit took the opportunity to dish out some inside info of some of his teammates and the coaching staff. This isn’t the first time when a player has revealed the behind-the-curtains activities. Over the years, there were many players who shared titbits on their fellow cricketers. Rohit Sharma turned things up a notch and bared out some embarrassing details.

Hitman spills the beans...

Rohit Sharma dishes the dirt on his teammates.

They don't call him The Hitman for nothing 😂 pic.twitter.com/PUPsn56Xhx — ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2019

It turns out that Hardik Pandya loves to click selfies. In fact, he loves it more than anyone. He also happens to be the worst dancer. When it comes to Googling one’s own name, Pandya happens to top the list. Shikhar Dhawan usually grabs the mic every time there’s karaoke and apparently, he’s very dirty, making him the worst roommate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar swears by rom-coms, while Rohit himself hogs the coffee machine. The Hitman is also not a morning person it seems, as he confessed that he’s grumpiest in the morning.

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar turns out to be the guy who always comes in late for the bus. The rest of the team is always on time. Kuldeep Yadav and Pandya (again) are the ones who always stick with their phones. Finally, captain Virat Kohli is the dude who’s always found at the gym.