ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar begins his innings as a commentator

May 31 2019

The master made a debut on May 30. As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 started off, the one and only Sachin Tendulkar made his debut as a commentator as England played against South Africa. The match at The Oval saw more than the return of Sachin. It was the reunion of the terrific trio from the 2000s. The legendary Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly were at the commentary box when Sachin made his debut. For someone who watched cricket during their time, it was an incredibly nostalgic moment as childhood memories rushed by.

Sachin also joined the pre-show that was broadcast in Hindi and then English. He got his own segment called Sachin Opens Again, where he was joined by other experts of the game. Sachin played for India for over twenty years and represented the country in six World Cups, including the 2011 edition. The Master Blaster also holds the record for scoring the most number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup. In 2003, he scored a grand total of 673 runs. Over the course of the six World Cups that he played, Sachin contributed over 2000 runs for India.

Sachin's new innings has his old buddies...

Sachin made his debut in international cricket in 1989, aged just 16. He ended his career in 2013 after becoming the world’s leading run scorer in Tests with 15,921 runs, and in ODI with 18,426 runs. Sachin currently holds the highest number of centuries scored in both Tests (51) and ODIs (49). In total, he has 100 tons, making him the only person to have achieved that feat.

Meanwhile, India’s World Cup campaign officially starts off on June 5 against Australia. The first match of the tournament saw England beat South Africa by 104 runs. The hosts have got off to a very good start. It remains to be seen if they can carry on that form.