Debanu Das June 11 2019, 3.57 pm June 11 2019, 3.57 pm

A rising ball from a pace bowler ruined Shikhar Dhawan’s World Cup hopes. Dhawan started the tournament with a forgettable knock but roared back to form with a match-winning century. One of the reasons why we’ll be talking about that performance for a while is that Dhawan had injured himself and yet continued to fight. At the ninth over, Australia’s Pat Cummins entered the attack. A rising delivery hit Dhawan on his thumb, injuring him. He received some medical attention and continued to bat. However, he didn’t field and was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja.

The latest news has it that Dhawan will be sitting out of the tournament for three weeks. While the selectors mull over his replacement, fans have begun tweeting. Unfortunately, some of them are quite confused about who to troll. It was Pat Cummins, whose delivery has Dhawan in a bad mood. Poor Nathan Coulter-Nile had nothing do with Gabbar having a fracture. Yet, Coulter-Nile will login to social media with a puzzled expression.

Coulter-Nile might want to turn off notifications

In the ninth over, India was on 39 runs for no loss. Dhawan was at 26 and Cummins struck with a pacy short delivery. The ball crashed into Dhawan’s wrists and he looked to be in major discomfort. The physio was called in and a bit of magic spray was applied on the player, as per Firstpost. It was believed that there was no fracture and that the swelling would go away in a couple of days.

Pat Cummins saved the rest of the teams

Indian fans now looking for pat Cummins #ShikharDhawan pic.twitter.com/DYV7yscl5C — Ashwani Sharma (@ashwani2807) June 11, 2019

Correction *Indian fans now looking for Pat Cummins... — Guru consejero (@IGiveGyaan) June 11, 2019