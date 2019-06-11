Debanu Das June 11 2019, 6.24 pm June 11 2019, 6.24 pm

Three weeks. Three. Long. Weeks. That’s how long Shikhar Dhawan will be out of action. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has India as one of the strong favourites. India boasts a strong batting lineup that includes the likes of Shikhar, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. With Gabbar being injured, India will no doubt look for someone to fill up his shoes. However, it may not be the end of the road for Dhawan.

A blow from a short delivery off Pat Cummins struck Dhawan on his wrist and injured him when India was in the ninth over. Despite the injury, Dhawan went on to score 117 off 109 balls but did not field for the entirety of the Australian innings. On June 10 scans reported that he had suffered a fracture. Reportedly, he has not travelled with the team to Nottingham where the next match is to be played. Shikhar’s recovery is estimated to be around three weeks. That means he should be ready by July 2, a day after India’s match against Bangladesh.

Gabbar might make it to the finals

Different personalities, different skill sets, same objective.

Brilliant work, boys! 👏 pic.twitter.com/QMZ05npWIA — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 10, 2019

If things go his way, he might be fit for the match against Sri Lanka scheduled on July 7. That’s also India’s last match in the tournament as per the fixtures. The semifinals will be on July 9 and July 11. The final is on July 14. If India qualifies for the semis and eventually the finals, Dhawan might make a dream comeback. Of course, that would require him to be match fit. He’ll surely have to look good at the nets. The selectors would be keeping a close eye on the developments.