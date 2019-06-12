Debanu Das June 12 2019, 5.48 pm June 12 2019, 5.48 pm

It is official. Rishabh Pant will be covering for Shikhar Dhawan after the latter injured himself. However, as per the official update from Cricket World Cup, India has not made a replacement in the squad. Being sidelined for three weeks with an injury during a tournament as big as the World Cup is never a happy moment for any player. Dhawan must be gutted to be injured, but then, these are things no one can control. Since the injury, Dhawan was largely quiet, except for a tweet.

In what looked like a poem, Shikhar indicated that no matter what happens he will continue to fight. Tagged to the tweet were pictures from India versus Australia game where the player can be seen getting medical attention. The poem mentions that he wants to soar above the mountains. However, if something clips his wings, he won’t be disappointed since he doesn’t need his wings to fly. Instead, he relies on his willpower to take him to heights.

Dhawan goes poetic after injury

Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...

Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...

Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...

Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain...#DrRahatIndori Ji pic.twitter.com/h5wzU2Yl4H — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 12, 2019

Dhawan suffered a hairline fracture to his thumb after being struck by a rising delivery from Pat Cummins. The player was in severe pain but went on to score a century. He did not field for the rest of the game. Reports said that he travelled to Leeds with the team physio, Patrick Farhart, to get an injury assessment from a specialist.

INJURY UPDATE 👇



India are bringing in @RishabPant777 as cover for @SDhawan25, but are not making a replacement in the squad yet. https://t.co/sazCVPbodQ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 12, 2019