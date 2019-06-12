It is official. Rishabh Pant will be covering for Shikhar Dhawan after the latter injured himself. However, as per the official update from Cricket World Cup, India has not made a replacement in the squad. Being sidelined for three weeks with an injury during a tournament as big as the World Cup is never a happy moment for any player. Dhawan must be gutted to be injured, but then, these are things no one can control. Since the injury, Dhawan was largely quiet, except for a tweet.
In what looked like a poem, Shikhar indicated that no matter what happens he will continue to fight. Tagged to the tweet were pictures from India versus Australia game where the player can be seen getting medical attention. The poem mentions that he wants to soar above the mountains. However, if something clips his wings, he won’t be disappointed since he doesn’t need his wings to fly. Instead, he relies on his willpower to take him to heights.
Dhawan goes poetic after injury
Dhawan suffered a hairline fracture to his thumb after being struck by a rising delivery from Pat Cummins. The player was in severe pain but went on to score a century. He did not field for the rest of the game. Reports said that he travelled to Leeds with the team physio, Patrick Farhart, to get an injury assessment from a specialist.
Rishabh Pant is not yet named as a replacement which means that the batting order will have KL Rahul opening. Dinesh Karthik may get a slot at the lineup with Hardik Pandya moving up the order. The BCCI is monitoring Dhawan’s injury and reports said that if he is completely ruled out of the tournament, Pant will be the replacement.Read More