ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan says ‘it’s now or never!’

‘It’s NOW or never!’ that’s what Shikhar Dhawan has to say about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The batsman shared a video of the Indian Cricket Team training for the big event across various venues. The players can be seen working on their batting, bowling, fielding and also running about on the turf. The video has an interesting background track as well. Fort Minor’s track Remember the Name plays in the background as the video goes on. In many ways, it is a fitting track for a team that is hungry to win their third World Cup.

The World Cup begins on May 30, with England taking on South Africa. A day before the start of the event, the captains of all ten teams met with the Queen Elisabeth II of England, and Prince Harry. The ten teams include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.

100 percent reason to remember the name:

It's NOW or never 👊 pic.twitter.com/IC8rfgaEYQ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 30, 2019

England team is the favourite for the World Cup. They’re the host nation and will enjoy the advantage of playing in home conditions. They also have a very strong team with the likes of Eoin Morgan, Jos Butler, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, and Johnny Bairstow being in prime form. England is home to several grounds that are small and have batting friendly tracks, making them a nightmare for bowlers.

Team Australia is the defending champions. The return of Steve Smith and David Warner (both of whom are looking solid) will no doubt ring warning bells in every team. India relies a lot on Virat Kohli and the openers to do the run scoring. However, the number four batsman has been a spot of bother for India for a while. Though India is a strong team, they’ll want to make sure that they plug all the holes before they take stance on the pitch. India will be facing South Africa on June 5.