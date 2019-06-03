Debanu Das June 03 2019, 4.47 pm June 03 2019, 4.47 pm

The World Cup is heating up and it has only been five days since the start. The major teams have already played at least one match. England and Pakistan are set to play their second matches on June 3. Ahead of that encounter, former Pakistan pacer shared an inspirational post on twitter, trying to motivate his team after criticising them earlier. Kevin Pietersen was on the lookout on social media and attempted to burst Akhtar’s bubble. Unfortunately for the Brit, Shoaib may be retired, but his bouncers are still on track.

Shoaib shared a picture of himself roaring fiercely at Kevin Pietersen and mentioned that when one represents their country, they need to have “Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi.” To that, Pietersen replied that he agrees with Shoaib’s statements since he was ‘celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100…!’ That sounded like a great burn, but Pietersen had another thing coming.

Shots fired!

Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you’re celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100...! Great passion! 😂 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 1, 2019

Mate you were a true force to reckon with but loved my chicken dance after getting u out ..🕺🏻 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 1, 2019

And we had the last laugh KP 😂

We took the series 2-0.

Fun times man. https://t.co/BbW0EC5A7Y — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 2, 2019

Shoaib replied that while KP was a force to be reckoned with, his chicken dance after getting the latter out was something he really loved. Fans helped rejig Pietersen’s memory with videos of the famous celebration by Shoaib. The Pakistani cricketer also reminded Kevin that the Asian team managed to beat them 2-0 in the series.

Admit it, Shoaib won this round...

Likewise :)

Sending love your way ❤ — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 2, 2019

Here it is, The chicken dance.😄

Lols pic.twitter.com/p5s4FmjAfS — Hamid Khattak (@Engr_Hamid1992) June 1, 2019

Sensing that the tides have turned, KP quickly resorted to damage control and began sending love! ‘Love ya buddy’ seems to be Kevin’s way of saying ‘that’s enough bro, I’m running out of cold water!’ Shoaib reiterated the regards and sent ‘love your way.’