The World Cup is heating up and it has only been five days since the start. The major teams have already played at least one match. England and Pakistan are set to play their second matches on June 3. Ahead of that encounter, former Pakistan pacer shared an inspirational post on twitter, trying to motivate his team after criticising them earlier. Kevin Pietersen was on the lookout on social media and attempted to burst Akhtar’s bubble. Unfortunately for the Brit, Shoaib may be retired, but his bouncers are still on track.
Shoaib shared a picture of himself roaring fiercely at Kevin Pietersen and mentioned that when one represents their country, they need to have “Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi.” To that, Pietersen replied that he agrees with Shoaib’s statements since he was ‘celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100…!’ That sounded like a great burn, but Pietersen had another thing coming.
Shots fired!
Shoaib replied that while KP was a force to be reckoned with, his chicken dance after getting the latter out was something he really loved. Fans helped rejig Pietersen’s memory with videos of the famous celebration by Shoaib. The Pakistani cricketer also reminded Kevin that the Asian team managed to beat them 2-0 in the series.
Admit it, Shoaib won this round...
Sensing that the tides have turned, KP quickly resorted to damage control and began sending love! ‘Love ya buddy’ seems to be Kevin’s way of saying ‘that’s enough bro, I’m running out of cold water!’ Shoaib reiterated the regards and sent ‘love your way.’
When Pakistan will clash with the rampaging England side, it will be interesting to find out who comes on top. Pakistan has already played and lost a match (against West Indies) and will be looking forward to bounce back.