ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed and others dish out dirt on the Pakistani cricket team

Debanu Das May 29 2019, 10.41 pm May 29 2019, 10.41 pm

Dishing out the dirt on your fellow colleagues seems to be catching up a lot these days. The ICC realised that there is a lot of stuff in the dressing room that remains a secret but is pretty juicy for fans. After Rohit Sharma trolled his buddies with a lot of dirt, it is now Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali and Shoaib Malik’s turn to give us a look into the hush-hush ongoings in the dressing room.

The four Pakistani veterans helped the fans get to know their stars a little better with this short video shared by the ICC. When asked about who takes the most selfies, Sarfaraz pointed to Imam-ul-Haq while Shoaib said that it is everyone. Babar Azam was voted the worst dancer on the team. Imam’s name cropped up again, along with Hasan Ali when it came to grabbing the Karaoke mic. Everyone agreed that Mohammad Aamir always asks for a flight upgrade but never gets one.

They've got a lot to say!

Shoaib Malik turns out to be a fan of rom-coms as told by Imam. Malik countered that all the oldies including Mohammad Hafeez go for them. Babar Azam and Wahab Riaz turned out to be the worst roommates. As for who Googles themselves the most, Imam said it’s Sarfaraz, while the latter pinned Imam.

Shoaib Malik has a thing or two to say on the Pakistan team

The three of them unanimously agreed that Mickey Arthur is usually grumpy in the morning. Sarfaraz and Shoaib agreed that Imam always comes late for the bus. Grant Flower apparently spends a lot of time at the gym as per the three of them. However, Shoaib also added that the rest of the team also heads there.

Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman have the worst taste in music. According to Sarfaraz, Ashraf listens to ‘pointless songs,’ while Zaman prefers songs that are in Pashto, and no one understands anything.