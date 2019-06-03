Debanu Das June 03 2019, 6.30 pm June 03 2019, 6.30 pm

As India gears up to take on South Africa in their first clash of the 2019 World Cup, wishes are pouring in from all corners. The fans have been consistent is sending their love and support to the team and the staff. Many celebrities too have shown support. The newest addition to this list in the Indian Football team. The Blue Tigers shared a video of some of their members wishing India all the best for their upcoming challenge.

Players from both the men’s and women’s teams including Dalima Chhibber, Aditi Chauhan, and Sunil Chhetri. Each of the players wished Team India their best. Sunil addressed Virat personally in the video. Sunil and Virat are very close. The duo often share their workout routines and diet plans. Sunil turned vegan after hearing of the benefits from Virat. In an unfortunate incident, a match involving the Indian Football Team had a dismal number of visitors and Virat campaigned to make people aware of the matches and attend them. During one the practice sessions of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chhetri had arrived to train with the team.

All the best Team India!

As of now, India is the only team that has not played a single match at the World Cup. South Africa has played two and has lost both. India will play their first match on June 5 against South Africa. At that time, it will be South Africa’s third match of this tournament.