Debanu Das June 03 2019, 12.41 pm June 03 2019, 12.41 pm

Despite having a tally of eight international wickets, Virat Kohli does not have the faith of his team when it comes to bowling in international cricket. It turns out that Kohli has not bowled for India since 2017. While Kohli admitted that he has a lot of faith in his bowling prowess, his teammates agree to disagree. During a recent interview with the broadcasters of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kohli joked that Jasprit Bumrah – currently one of the top bowlers in cricket – doubted Kohli’s bowling skills.

“It was the during the ODI series in Sri Lanka (in 2017) where we had almost won everything, I asked MS (Dhoni) if I could bowl. Just when I was getting ready to roll my arm over, Bumrah shouted from the boundary and said ‘no joking around, it is an international game’,” quipped the Indian skipper. “No one in the team believes in my bowling but I do. After that, I had back issues and then never bowled (in international matches).”

Sorry skipper, we're not with you on this one!

However, Kohli does bowl in the nets, and he does have four wickets in T20 cricket, picked up in as many matches. He even dabbled in bowling during Test matches, but he hasn’t got any wickets despite pitching 163 deliveries. Best known for his batting skills, Kohli shared that he had modelled his bowling action after James Anderson of England.

“I used to follow James Anderson’s action when I was at the academy (in Delhi). Later, when I got to play alongside him, I told him about that story. We both had a good laugh over it,” he said. The team’s mistrust over Kohli’s ability to bowl could probably stem from the 2016 World T20 semi-final match against West Indies. Back then, MS Dhoni chose Kohli to bowl the last over, and WI needed 7 runs to win. Kohli failed of course, and many wondered why Ravichandran Ashwin, who still had an over remaining, was not called.