Antara Kashyap July 12 2019, 5.33 pm July 12 2019, 5.33 pm

Team India's loss at the World Cup semi-finals was shocking for everyone in the country. And if recent reports are to be trusted, the loss came as a shock to the BCCI as well. It turns out that the organisation is unable to arrange return tickets for the team and hence they will be stuck in Manchester till July 14 when England and New Zealand battle it out in the finals. The team has left the hotel they were staying at but they cannot come back home just yet. Seems to be another source of disappointment for the team!

Confirming that the logistics were trying to book tickets for the team, a senior BCCI official told a portal, “Most of the boys will be in Manchester till July 14 and leave from there. Tickets are being booked after the campaign came to an end yesterday.” The players will also be leaving in batches for a week or two to go on vacations with their family before their next match.

India was the tournament favourite and were scheduled to play in the final on Sunday but the New Zealander’s has other plans and the boys in blue are stranded for now. According to a report, most of the boys will be in Manchester till July 14 and leave from there.

The team will next be playing a Test and a limited overs tour of the West Indies. The tour will comprise of three T20 Internationals from August 3-8, and an ODI series from August 8-14. This will be further be followed by a two-match test series from August 22 to September 3.

After Team India's shocking loss in the World Cup, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a heartbreaking post, thanking fans for supporting the team in large numbers. He also said that the team had to accept the results and move on.

Check out the emotional post below:

We wish Team India the very best for their West Indies tour!