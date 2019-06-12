Rushabh Dhruv June 12 2019, 10.35 am June 12 2019, 10.35 am

Salman Khan's Bharat is already setting records in India and abroad. Starring Katrina Kaif alongside the bhai of Bollywood, the movie has become the second highest grossing film of 2019. Released on Eid, Bharat has surpassed the box office collection of films like Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy by collecting a sum of Rs 159.20 crore in just six days. And looks like the Men in Blue, who currently are in the United Kingdom for the ongoing World Cup 2019 also could not resist the buzz around the film and chose to have a movie night. Yes, it's literally like team Bharat (India) watched Bharat in the UK.

It so happened that the batting all-rounder of Team India, Kedar Jadhav took to Instagram and shared a post with his gang of boys. The shared post suggests that in their free time, the Indian cricketers entertained themselves with an Indian film, that is, Salman Khan's Bharat. So very desi at heart! Kedar Jadhav, who happens to be an avid Salman Khan fan, had MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for the company.

Here, have a look at the post shared by Kedar Jadhav:

Salman Khan even thanked Team India for watching Bharat, have a look:

Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat... shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England...best wishes for the upcoming matches... pura #Bharat apke sath hai... #BharatJeetega https://t.co/jusDppfvOc — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019