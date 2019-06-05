Debanu Das June 05 2019, 2.51 pm June 05 2019, 2.51 pm

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is on the way and every participating team has played at least one match. Every team except India. The likes of England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and South Africa have already played two matches. The June 5 match will be India’s first game in the tournament, and the third one for South Africa. For cricket fans, this has been a long wait considering that the World Cup started on May 30.

Reportedly, India was originally supposed to play a match against Bangladesh on June 2 but following a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the International Cricket Council rescheduled the match. Apparently, the Lodha Committee – a Supreme Court appointed board – ruled that after the Indian Premier League ended, India will be allowed to play international games after a ‘recovery’ period of 15 days.

The IPL final was originally supposed to be held on May 19. However, the elections in India forced the finals to be rescheduled to May 12. The most that Indian fans got out of the World Cup so far were the warm-up matches between New Zealand and Bangladesh. While India lost the match against the Black Caps, they managed to pull off a victory against Bangladesh. But thanks to this delay, netizens are having a good time churning out memes and having a good laugh.

Here’s a look at some of the memes fans concocted:

Indian fans waiting for India's first match in #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lc8OsAgX71 — amit (@amitchavhan18) June 4, 2019

The world Waiting for India's match like pic.twitter.com/KHc8yLEg51 — KeetNiggaa🔥 (@AbhijeeetBoral) June 4, 2019

Me waiting for India Vs South Africa match: pic.twitter.com/d9cJRC4Lsn — Anupam Saha (@SAnupam007) June 4, 2019

Currently, the World Cup table has West Indies pegged at the top with two points in one match. New Zealand follow them at the second spot. Australia, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan follow in that order, with each team bagging two points and being separated by net run rates.