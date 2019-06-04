Debanu Das June 04 2019, 2.51 pm June 04 2019, 2.51 pm

The wishes keep pouring in for Team India. Besides the usual list of fans and celebrities, we have a new face who’s supporting Virat Kohli and his boys. A day before the big clash between India and South Africa, German footballer Thomas Mueller has come out in support of Team India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Bayern Munich player shared a post on Twitter, wishing all the participants in the World Cup the best. He finally revealed that he had his fingers crossed from Virat Kohli, who supported the German football team on multiple occasions.

Mueller went out of his way to support the Men in Blue, wearing a blue jersey with the words ‘India’ embossed on it. Mueller isn’t the first footballer to support India. Earlier, Brazil and Chelsea defender David Luiz showed his support for India in the World Cup with a video on Twitter. Virat on his part supports a multitude of football teams including Tottenham Hotspurs, Chelsea and even Southampton FC! Make up your mind, Virat!

All the best Virat, we're rooting for India as well...

I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past 🏏✊😃 #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019

India’s first match will be at the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton. The stadium has a capacity of 15,000 people with temporary arrangements for 25,000. It is also the home ground for the Hampshire County Cricket Club.

Stuff like these make us love sports

As you all know I love both football & cricket. I asked @DavidLuiz_4 who he was backing for the @cricketworldcup & his reply was @BCCI & captain @imVkohli . He had a special message for the captain. 🇮🇳 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2kKqwSnrtX — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 26, 2019

India’s first match is against South Africa on June 5. Meanwhile, the team is enjoying the tour of England in between their training sessions. Recently, the trio of MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya took a stroll around Southampton dressed in biker jackets. Earlier, the team headed out for a game of paintball, where they had to ‘capture’ a bunker hidden in the woods.