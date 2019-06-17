Debanu Das June 17 2019, 12.22 am June 17 2019, 12.22 am

There was much drama as India and Pakistan battled it out during a rainy British evening. There was talk of keeping reserve days for games that were washed out – this one seemed to go that way – and then there was that strange Virat Kohli dismissal. The match certainly had its share of talking points, but the players ignored the online chatter and went about doing their business just like it was another day at the office. Eventually, the day ended with India beating Pakistan.

Social media erupted as soon as the final ball was bowled and the entire country celebrated as the Men in Blue beat their arch-rivals from across the border. People celebrated the fact that Virat became the fastest to score 11,000 runs in ODI cricket. The awkward caught behind dismissal of Virat won’t matter now since India has made it home. However, ardent fans will surely keep that in mind. The next time Kohli inadvertently does something wrong, the meme brigade won’t disappoint. Speaking of funny pictures, India’s drubbing of Pakistan inspired netizens to get creative. Here’s a look at some of the best memes.

Surgically struck!

Of course, Modiji saw it coming

The tickets were pretty expensive

When you buy the most expensive tickets to see your team win but your team has other plans#PakVsIndia pic.twitter.com/LMJVSUQQks — ipu_buzz (@BuzzIpu) June 16, 2019

We lost interest

#PakVsIndia in WC



1992 - India won

1996 - India won

1999 - India won

2003 - India won

2011 - India won

2015 - India won

2019 - India winning again



Its kinda boring now. pic.twitter.com/vVrVygTwf7 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 16, 2019

How to sum up a match with a meme

Amit Shah shows how it's done

This is how we bat. Coaching tip to Imran's bouys. #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/bwNuLI2W4q — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 16, 2019

Masti ka Chockaa!

India batted first and put up an imposing total of 336 runs. Rohit Sharma stood out in the batting lineup with yet another century. Facing just 113 balls, Hitman ended his innings with 140 runs to his name. A poorly executed shot cost him his wicket. KL Rahul impressed as well, scoring 57 runs with Rohit. Virat piled 77 runs before his dismissal.