There was much drama as India and Pakistan battled it out during a rainy British evening. There was talk of keeping reserve days for games that were washed out – this one seemed to go that way – and then there was that strange Virat Kohli dismissal. The match certainly had its share of talking points, but the players ignored the online chatter and went about doing their business just like it was another day at the office. Eventually, the day ended with India beating Pakistan.
Social media erupted as soon as the final ball was bowled and the entire country celebrated as the Men in Blue beat their arch-rivals from across the border. People celebrated the fact that Virat became the fastest to score 11,000 runs in ODI cricket. The awkward caught behind dismissal of Virat won’t matter now since India has made it home. However, ardent fans will surely keep that in mind. The next time Kohli inadvertently does something wrong, the meme brigade won’t disappoint. Speaking of funny pictures, India’s drubbing of Pakistan inspired netizens to get creative. Here’s a look at some of the best memes.
India batted first and put up an imposing total of 336 runs. Rohit Sharma stood out in the batting lineup with yet another century. Facing just 113 balls, Hitman ended his innings with 140 runs to his name. A poorly executed shot cost him his wicket. KL Rahul impressed as well, scoring 57 runs with Rohit. Virat piled 77 runs before his dismissal.
For Pakistan, their top order played well, but the middle section failed to keep up. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam top scored with 62 and 48 respectively. This defeat marks a 7-0 victory record for India since 1992. India's next match will be on June 22.