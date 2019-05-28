ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitterati design India’s ‘away’ jersey ahead of an official release

Debanu Das May 28 2019, 10.18 pm May 28 2019, 10.18 pm

The 2019 World Cup will be making some really impressive developments. Reportedly, five teams currently participating at the World Cup will have to wear ‘home’ and ‘away’ kits from May 30 onwards. The change comes up since India, along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa have the same shades on their jerseys that make it hard to distinguish them. While the other teams have revealed their away kits, India is yet to do so. For now, there are reports of the ‘away kit’ having a dominant orange colour.

According to reports, England and Pakistan have been allowed to wear their usual jerseys over the duration of the tournament as their ‘home’ colours. The likes of Australia, New Zealand and West Indies are allowed to wear their usual jerseys since they have a unique colour. Since Team India hasn’t revealed their new jersey yet, and the fact that the country has seen a recent dominance of saffron in national politics, a number of people have begun speculating on the looks of the ‘away’ jersey.

Twitterati did a decent job of modifying the current blue jersey to look like the orange equivalent. While some went for a full-blown orange look, others got a little more creative, changing only the front or the sides to orange.

Twitter seems to have done a decent job

Team India gets new kit, to wear orange-dominated jersey for away matches in 2019 World Cup



आ रहे है भगवाधारी , राजतिलक की करो तैयारी !!#WorldCup2019 #VijayiBharat #OrangeistheNewBlue 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iiIBO448IG — Rohil Chaturvedi (रोहिल चतुर्वेदी) (@RohilChaturvedi) May 24, 2019

TEAM INDIA official away jersey for ICC WORLD CUP 2019 #MEN IN ORANGE pic.twitter.com/WMyRqW0hGy — sai sudhane (@Saig2004) May 27, 2019

It looks like Virat Kohli and Co. will have to don the orange ‘away’ kits whenever they face England, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka since these teams have jerseys that have a similar colour to India’s current jersey. Teams such as Bangladesh and South Africa have green jerseys, making it all the more important to have the system of home and away jerseys. Each team in the World Cup has been assigned a ‘home’ venue where they are allowed to wear their ‘home’ kit. The visiting team must choose their ‘away kit.’ This is something that is followed in several sports including football.