ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Lasith Malinga and others are bros off the field

You must have heard the saying ‘enemies on the field, friends off it.’ That’s the classic case for sportsmen. Many athletes share a very good relationship with members from a different team, though they show no mercy whenever there’s a match. The latest on this list happens to be Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and Australia’s Marcus Stoinis. The Aussies inflicted a defeat to the Lankans at a warm-up game in England. Post the match, Malinga and Stoinis were seen bonding over tips and tricks.

Even after a heavy defeat, Lasith Malinga stuck around to teach Marcus Stoinis the secrets of his slower ball 👏 #SpiritOfCricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xKtr1sJBfP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 27, 2019

Malinga is considered a legend in cricket, thanks to his unerring toe crushers. Despite the loss, the Sri Lankan was seen helping out Stoinis. A video shared by Cricket World Cup shows Malinga and Stoinis bowling at each other while the senior bowler instructed him to better bowl a slow delivery. This isn’t the first time that players from opposite team bonded. In fact, history has a long list. Here are some of the most prominent friendships.

Kevin Pietersen and Jacques Kallis

Tonight is going to be messy! My boyfriend @jacqueskallis75 wants some of this wonderful 🍷🍷🍷🍷 pic.twitter.com/vW3BUsTXpL — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 7, 2017

Pietersen has strong connections to South Africa – he was born in Pietermaritzburg. However, he opted to play for England, reportedly citing politics and issues of reservation in Cricket South Africa. Despite the tart relationship with the board, KP gels well with Jacques Kallis, going as far as sharing a bottle of wine with him and calling him his ‘boyfriend.’

MS Dhoni and Mohammad Shahzad

Shahzad plays for Afghanistan but he’s a massive fan of MSD. The Afghan wicketkeeper got a Mohawk after seeing Dhoni’s hairstyle in the 2013 IPL. He even wanted to gift Dhoni his wrist watch in 2010, though MS turned him down. “When I was being very insistent, he said that he would accept the watch when we meet again,” Shahzad said in an interview.

Kuldeep Yadav and Shane Warne

Warnie and Kuldeep played for different teams at the IPL. They also play for different countries. But the similarities are striking. They shared the same jersey numbers in the IPL. During the tour of Australia, Warnie, whom Kuldeep idolises, was pictured helping out the young man with his bowling.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Both men are probably two of the most prolific batsmen of their time. Thanks to the IPL, they’ve become pretty close and both men compliment each other. Virat acknowledged that ABD changed the way people looked at batting, while the South African player hails Kohli as the best player on the planet.

The off-field bromance is not limited to cricketers. There are many sportspersons who are close to their buddies from other teams. That's why we like sports so much - it really breaks down the barriers.