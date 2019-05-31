Rushabh Dhruv May 31 2019, 11.59 pm May 31 2019, 11.59 pm

The Indian Cricket Team is currently in the United Kingdom where they are training for their upcoming World Cup match against South Africa. The team may have lost the first warm-up fight against New Zealand, but they managed to bounce back in the next one, against Bangladesh. Since then, the mood in the dressing room has improved. Now, going by Team Captain, Virat Kohli's Instagram account all we can say is that the Men in Blue are having a gala time.

Kohli in the shared picture is seen posing with his cricket squad. But what grabbed our attention is how the team has indulged in another sport this time, which looks like paintball. The Men in Blue are seen in camouflage attire ahead of their colour splashing session. From the left and in the frame, we can see Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and K L Rahul. Not to miss, Shikhar Dhawan posing like a HULK for the lenses. Must say, the Indian boys are using the best of their time abroad.

Have a look at post shared by Virat Kohli below:

View this post on Instagram Fun times with the boys 😎💪🤙 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 31, 2019 at 6:21am PDT

So far in this year's World Cup, only one game has been played. The hosts, England, took on South Africa and managed to beat them by a huge margin. The matches in England are touted to be well-suited for batsmen. England has a lot of grounds that are small, and most of them have batting-friendly wickets. The first 2019 World Cup match also saw the debut of Sachin Tendulkar in the commentary box. Sachin had also joined the pre-show that was broadcast in Hindi and then English. He got his own segment called Sachin Opens Again, where he was joined by other experts of the game.