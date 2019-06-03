Debanu Das June 03 2019, 9.49 am June 03 2019, 9.49 am

We have only two days left before India take on South Africa in their first World Cup encounter this year. Virat Kohli and his boys are going all the way to ensure a good start. The team arrived at Southampton on May 30 and have since been training hard. The official social media handles of the team constantly share updates on the training sessions. Virat contributed to that with his own update – from the gym with half of his team.

Following a ‘top session’ at the gym, Virat shared a photo of himself along with Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya. All seven players were dressed in their gym attire and put on their best smiles. On June 1, there were reports of an injury scare as Virat hurt his right thumb during a practice session. It is not clear how he injured himself. The team’s physio Patrick Farhart examined Kohli for quite a long while, reports said. Photographers spotted him with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice water as he retired off the pitch when India completed their session.

Game ready!

It was earlier reported that Kedar and Vijay were also among those who were injured. However, both players along with Kohli seemed to be fine in that picture. Meanwhile, India’s upcoming challenger, South Africa, was defeated by Bangladesh by 21 runs on June 2 in a very close fought match.

Pew pew pew!

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's fun day out in the woods. Stay tuned for more..... pic.twitter.com/nKWS21LXco — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2019

India is training hard no doubt, but the team is also making sure to take adequate breaks. Recently MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and a couple of other members of the staff were at a paintball game. Besides the India-South Africa game on June 5, Bangladesh will be taking on New Zealand on the same day.