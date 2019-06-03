Debanu Das June 03 2019, 6.45 pm June 03 2019, 6.45 pm

All cricket and no play makes India a dull team! After a series of gruelling sessions at the gym and on the field, Team India decided to take a break. That came in the form of a paintball session in England. Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his job as a host on Chahal TV, revealed that his team had won the round. The group’s task was to capture a bunker hidden deep in the woods, armed with paint guns.

The team had earlier shared pictures of the event, but now we have a video of the session. the group included the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja were among those present, along with reserve player Deepak Chahar. As for the training sessions, the players sweated it out at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton following a warm-up match against Bangladesh.

Pew pew pew!

Virat Kohli was seen bowling at the nets. He was also seen injuring his finger. It is not clear how he received the blow but as of now, it doesn’t seem too serious. The team’s physio Patrick Farhart examined Kohli for quite a long while, reports said. Photographers spotted him with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice water as he left the pitch when India completed their session.