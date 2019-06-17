Debanu Das June 17 2019, 3.04 pm June 17 2019, 3.04 pm

You might know Virat Kohli personally but that doesn’t mean he’ll hand you a free match pass! The Indian skipper cleared out the air during a press conference. Though he sounded like he was joking, Kohli was firm with his words. During a press conference, the skipper was asked about the possibility of his friends getting free match passes. To that, Kohli declared that if anyone wants to watch the match, they have to get their own tickets since he keeps the free ones for his family.

“If you are leaving for such tournaments, you should tell people before. My friends asked me if they could come by for the match, I told them ‘Don’t ask me! If you want to come, do stop by, otherwise, everyone has TVs at home and can watch the match there,” smiled the captain. “Once you start organising for tickets and passes there’s no end to them! That information spreads and two becomes three and three becomes six and it keeps counting. We get a set number of tickets for each game, if someone has a family, they usually accommodate them. You need to look out for those things, but I like it when people don’t ask me for passes,” he added.

Get your own tickets!

Prices of match ticket often vary depending on the position of the seats. They are often very expensive and many people try to score a free pass through their contacts. We can’t speak for the other members of Team India, but if you’re not a part of Virat’s family, you’re gonna have to buy your own tickets. That’s the message from the captain himself.