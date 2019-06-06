Debanu Das June 06 2019, 3.57 pm June 06 2019, 3.57 pm

The defending champions Australia will be taking on the West Indies in an epic encounter on June 6. West Indies may have lost the shine that they had in the past, but the current crop of players are among the very best out there. Of course, Chris Gayle is the cherry on the cake, but the likes of Darren Bravo, Jason Holder and others can dent any opposition. One of the many talents of the West Indies team is their celebrations. Sheldon Cottrell is one of the many guys who have an amazing celebration: the Salute!

Taking some time off his routine, Cottrell made sure to teach his technique to a group of kids who seemed to be really enjoying themselves. Cottrell took a lot of time to perfect his celebration – six months to be exact. Speaking to the BBC, Cottrell had once said that he practised it when he was training in the army. “It’s a military-style salute. I’m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force,” he told the BBC.

The video shared by the ICC shows Cottrell in a stadium accompanied by a photographer and some children. Cottrell explained that his routine involves taking three steps forward, coming to a stop, saluting, and then outstretching the arms. The video received over 250,000 views on social media with several fans enjoying it. Many commented that people love the West Indies for their passion for the game.